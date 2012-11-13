REPORT: John McAfee, The Antivirus Software Inventor, Is Wanted For Murder

Photo: Gizmodo

Gizmodo reports that John McAfee is wanted for murder.McAfee got rich developing antivirus software back in the eighties.



The company named after him, McAfee, Inc, sold to Intel for $7 billion in 2010.

Gizmodo also reports that McAfee has been living in Belize for a while now, spending most of his time there experimenting with drugs.

Today, Gizmodo says he’s wanted for murder:

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee is on the run from murder charges, Belize police say. According to Marco Vidal, head of the national police force’s Gang Suppression Unit, McAfee is a prime suspect in the murder of American expatriate Gregory Paul, who was gunned down Saturday night at his home in San Pedro Town on the island of Ambergris Caye.

Details remain sketchy so far, but residents say that Paul was a well-liked builder who hailed originally from California. The two men had been at odds for some time. Last Wednesday, Paul filed a formal complaint against McAfee with the mayor’s office, asserting that McAfee had fired off guns and exhibited “roguish behaviour.” Their final disagreement apparently involved dogs.

Continue reading at Gizmodo >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.