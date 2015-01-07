REPORT: John Boehner Is Moving Swiftly To Punish His Enemies

Manuel Ceneta/AP House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio).

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) is reportedly moving quickly to punish his conservative foes hours after they mounted an unsuccessful challenge to his bid to be re-elected to the speakership.

According to Politico, Boehner booted Florida Reps. Daniel Webster (R) and Rich Nugent (R) from the influential rules committee after Webster ran against Boehner in the speaker race with Nugent’s support.

“BOEHNER SEEKS REVENGE,” Politico’s Jake Sherman declared on Twitter.

Punishment is also reportedly likely for the handful of other conservative lawmakers who also opposed Boehner’s re-election Tuesday afternoon. Boehner won relatively easily despite the defectors, who accused him of not doing enough to thwart President Barack Obama’s executive action on immigration.

Boehner, Webster, and Nugent did not immediately return requests for comment from Business Insider on the report.

