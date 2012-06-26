REPORT: Jim Rogers Sues A Cosmetic Dentist For Negligence

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Investment guru Jim Rogers is reportedly caught up in a lawsuit. But it’s not what you might think.Rogers is reportedly suing Smile Inc Dental Surgeons Pte Ltd and his dentist, Ernest Rex Tan Sek Ho for negligence, after cosmetic enhancements on six of the 20 teeth he had fixed fell off within a year of treatment, according to Singaporean publication The Business Times.



Rogers is looking for a reimbursement of the $48,150 he spent on ceramic enhancements and additional compensation.

Dr. Tan is reportedly suing for defamation and Dealbreaker has a bit more colour on the case from Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao:

“Dr Tan said Mr Rogers had not gone to him for treatment of temporomandibular joint disorder, but had wanted cosmetic enhancements to his teeth. The dentist said he had warned his patient about the potential problems, but Mr Rogers had decided to go ahead with it. He added that Mr Rogers had also ignored his advice to wear a dental splint. At a consultation to fix the fallen enhancements, the dentist said, Mr Rogers shouted at him in front of his staff and patients; he added that Mr Rogers also defamed him in a letter to six people.”

