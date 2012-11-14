REPORT: Jill Kelley Called Police To Request 'Diplomatic Security'

Photo: Florida DMV

The media is abuzz with the Petraeus revelation and has apparently taken up residence on Jill Kelley’s lawn, or near it, too near it for her taste.According a local Tampa Fox News report, Jill Kelley “has called police to her home several times in the last few days, and at least once tried to invoke “diplomatic protection.'”



From the report:

“You know, I don’t know if by any chance, because I’m an honorary consul general, so I have inviolability, so they should not be able to cross my property. I don’t know if you want to get diplomatic protection involved as well,” she told the 911 dispatcher, who agreed to pass the information along to police.

Diplomatic immunity guarantees the protection and sanctity of a diplomat’s premises, which is one reason why she would try to invoke diplomatic security. Still, because she has diplomatic plates she thinks she can invoke diplomatic security, which raises the question: Why does a supposed Tampa ‘socialite’ have diplomatic credentials?

Listen to Jill Kelly’s request for “diplomatic protection” below:

