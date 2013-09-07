Report: Jaymes Diaz Is Not Going To His Own Electorate Party Until After A Coalition Win Is Declared

The Liberal Party candidate for Greenway Jaymes Diaz, infamous for his six-point-plan gaffe, is not going to his own electorate party until a Coalition victory is called, according to a report.

The Age reported Diaz has not been seen at polling booths today, and will not turn up to his own electorate party until later this evening.

As far as we know Jaymes Diaz was only spotted at one booth today, briefly, for a Facebook photo before disappearing. Sigh. #ausvotes — Blacktown Advocate (@BlacktownNews) September 7, 2013

Campaign adviser Mark Tobin told the newspaper Diaz would also not be making any speeches until after party leader Tony Abbott.

Earlier this week Fairfax Media reported Diaz was at risk of being dumped by The Liberal Party even if he wins his seat tonight.

In the lead up to polling day, various media outlets have run stories lambasting his lack of availability to journalists.

