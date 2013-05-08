Report: Jay-Z Wants To Add Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar To His Growing Sports Agency

According to a report in the Spanish newspaper, Sports, Jay-Z’s new sports agency has set its sights beyond the traditional four major North American sports and is hoping to sign Brazilian soccer star Neymar and UFC champion Jon Jones (via Yahoo! Sports).



German Cardoso of Sports reports that Jay-Z and his Roc Nation Sports agency, are targeting several Brazilian soccer players, with the most prominent being Neymar, the 21-year-old forward that is considered by many to be the next great South American soccer player.

In addition, the report states that Jay-Z wants to sign Jon Jones, the current UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones, brother of NFL players Arthur and Chandler Jones, recently defended his title in a victory over Chael Sonnen.

But the big splash would certainly be Neymar, who is expected to join soccer superpower Barcelona of Spain’s La Liga later this year.

Neymar and Jones would join Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees and Skylar Diggins of the WNBA in a quickly growing sports agency power.

