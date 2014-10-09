REPORT: Jay Leno Might Get A CNBC Show About Cars

Comedian Jay Leno, the former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show”, is working on a deal for a CNBC show, The Hollywood Reporter reports citing unnamed sources familiar.

Leno, a fixture for the late-night NBC talk show, retired earlier this year after 22 years on-air.

According to THR, Leno’s new show would focus on his passion for cars.

The 64-year-old comedian has an incredible collection of 150 cars and motorcycles . He also has a web series on NBC.com called “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

If the CNBC deal goes through, the show would be part of the network’s primetime lineup.

The financial network has seen its day-time ratings struggle in the last few years. Primetime, however, seems to be the bright spot for CNBC lately. CNBC’s primetime ratings saw a serious boost after it began airing re-runs of “Shark Tank.”

A CNBC spokesperson declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.