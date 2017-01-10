Ivanka's husband reportedly tapped as senior adviser for Trump amid nepotism concerns

Jared Kushner will reportedly join President-elect Donald Trump’s administration as a senior adviser, raising questions about whether the move violates federal nepotism guidelines.

Both Peter Alexander of NBC and Mike Allen of the news startup Axios reported the plans for Kushner on Monday.

Federal government guidelines stipulate that employees at federal agencies are not permitted to hire family members, though Kushner’s legal representatives have argued that the White House is not a federal agency.

