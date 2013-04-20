REPORT: Italian Democratic Party Leader Bersani Expected To Resign

Italian Democratic Party senator Stefano Esposito has tweeted that Pier Luigi Bersani will resign (via Alberto Nardelli).



This likely adds to the ongoing political chaos going on in Italy in the wake of the country’s February elections, which failed to produce a clear winner.

At the time, Bersani was favoured to win and form a government. However, that sentiment has obviously shifted.

Tra pochi minuti @pbersani si dimetterà davanti all’assemblea dei grandi elettori @pdnetwork — Stefano Esposito (@stefanoesposito) April 19, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.