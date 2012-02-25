Report: It Looks Like Corzine Will Likely Stay Out Of The Slammer

Photo: AP

Dealbreaker’s Bess Levin reports (via FoxBusiness) that former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine will not face criminal charges for his role in the firm’s diverting of client funds and subsequent collapse. Sources told FoxBusiness regulators were having “a very tough time” gathering evidence that would have put Corzine in the clinker.



Meanwhile, the avalanche of customer and shareholder lawsuits, as well as civil liability investigations by the CFTC and the SEC, continues apace.

