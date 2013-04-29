REPORT: The Israeli Air Force Flew Into Syria And Bombed A Chemical Weapons Plant

NTIClick image to explore NTI’s interactive mapThe Free Syrian Army (FSA) reports Israeli fighter jets slipped into Damascus over the weekend and bombed a chemical weapons depot outside the city.



The UPI reports neither Damascus or Jerusalem have yet confirmed the FSA reports, but we’ll update the news if and when they do.

According to The Jewish Press (JP) “many” reports came in over the weekend confirming the mission. Sources told the JP Israeli jets arrived over Damascus early Saturday morning, and circled Assad’s presidential compound before moving on to target the weapons site.

The Israeli jets reportedly received fire, but returned to base unscathed.

The Lebanese Daily Star confirms heavy FSA fighting occurred near the plant, the Scientific Studies and Research centre, but troops lacked the resources to breach the heavily fortified site.

It’s likely this is the centre from which the Syrian convoy bombed by Israel in January originated.

Regardless of what exactly happened it appears to have been another deadly weekend in Syria.

The country’s Network for Human Rights reports 88 deaths on Sunday alone including 1″2 children, eight women, five torture victims and 35 armed rebels. The organisation said 23 of the deaths occurred in Aleppo, 16 in and around Damascus, 13 in Idlib, 12 in Hama, 10 in Homs and nine in Daraa.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.