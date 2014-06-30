REPORT: Those IPhone 6 Leaks You've Seen Are Getting A Major Detail About The Phone Wrong

We’ve seen numerousallegedmockups for the so-called “iPhone 6,” Apple’s eighth-generation smartphone set to release this fall.

But according to a new report from the Japanese newspaper Nikkei (via 9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo), the mockups are a good estimation of the iPhone’s final design but some “key details are omitted.”

According to the Nikkei report, which was translated by GforGames, the iPhone 6 won’t feature the white stripes we’ve been seeing on the back panels of the mockups, saying those marks are solely intended for the manufacturers to know where to replace the aluminium with glass.

Nikkei also says the final iPhone 6 will include a new Apple logo effect on the rear shell. On the iPhone 5S, the logo is simply polished and engraved directly on the aluminium to make it stand out; Nikkei says the new iPhone will physically cut the Apple logo out of the metal, which matches up with some alleged iPhone frames leaked by 9to5Mac a few weeks back.

Industrial design details aside, the next iPhone is said to include a thinner and rounder form factor and be sold in two large-screened models measuring 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches, which will reportedly be made of sapphire glass from the company’s new factory in Arizona. The iPhone 6 will likely run on an Apple-built 64-bit A8 processor and ship with the latest mobile operating system, iOS 8.

