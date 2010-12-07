iPad 2 To Ship By February 2011

Initial shipments of the next generation of Apple‘s iPad will start by February 2011, with initial shipments of 400,000-600,000 units, says DigiTimes Systems. This is based on reports from sources at Foxconn, Apple’s main Chinese supplier.



They were planning to start the shipments in January but apparently the new iPad‘s firmware isn’t quite ready so they’re going to have to push it back. Furthermore, a new plant in Chengdu designed to build the new iPads isn’t ready so the first batch will have to come from existing factories in Shenzhen.

Most of us are expecting a new iPad some time in the first quarter of 2011, and these reports lend credence to that. However, it’s possible that the iPad 2 will have similar shipping and inventory problems that have plagued the first iPad, although of course demand outstripping supply is a good problem to have.

No word this time on what new features will be in iPad 2.

