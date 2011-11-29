Surprise! The Next Generation Of Immigrants Will Speak English And Buy Houses

Jorge Sactic, a Guatelemalan immigrant, owns a profitable bakery in Langley Park, Md.

Photo: Washington Post/Getty Images

Immigrants are about to start saving the U.S. economy and they’re getting better at ingraining themselves into American culture, according to a report from the centre for American Progress.The report studied immigrants’ assimilation in the past and how that will change in the future. By 2030, 70 per cent of immigrants will speak English well and nearly 72 per cent will own their own homes, a jump from 57 per cent and 25 per cent respectively in 2000.



Broken down by ethnicity, nearly 82 per cent of Hispanic immigrants will be living above the poverty line by 2030 and 57 per cent will have become naturalized, increases from nearly 73 per cent and nearly 8 per cent respectively in 2000.

And that’s a good thing.

“We should pay attention to immigrants’ future achievement because we will greatly depend on their human resources in coming decades. The coming retire- ment of the large generation of baby boomers, for example, is expected to create urgent labour needs among private and public employers, and falling labour force growth opens many opportunities for new workers,” the report predicted.

These findings could come as a blow to some states’ harsh new immigration laws, aimed at stemming the flow of foreign citizens into the country.

Alabama’s law, for example, requires everyone, including citizens, to carry an identification card.

The law led to the arrest of Mercedes-Benz executive Detlev Hager when he couldn’t present Alabama police with an acceptable form of identification.

