Report: IE Can Be Removed From Windows 7

A possible move by Microsoft (MSFT) to pre-empt Europe’s ridiculous antitrust investigation over the bundling of IE with Windows?



A Windows 7 tester is reporting the Internet Explorer browser a removable feature in Windows 7. If so, that’d make it easy for Microsoft to comply with any potential ruling by Brussels that the company can’t offer its browser to Windows customers.

It remains to be seen if this “features” makes it into the Windows 7 release candidate, and then the Windows 7 final offering. We presume if Microsoft pulls off a complete win in Europe, the checkbox will go away.

