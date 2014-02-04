Ian Thorpe's Dad Admits His Son Is 'Battling Health Issues'

Getty Images

Ian Thorpe has been taken to hospital by police, reports say.

He was admitted early yesterday morning after police were called to a south-west Sydney street by concerned residents.

There have been recent reports that the Olympic swimming champion has been battling depression and alcohol abuse.

Thorpe’s father has now confirmed his son is battling depression.

“He is battling with his health issues at the moment and he is having a tough time,” Ken Thorpe told the Daily Telegraph.

“But hopefully in six months’ time he will be out the other side.”

News Ltd reported Thorpe was detained by police near his parents’ home at 3.15am yesterday.

Police spoke to Thorpe, who was sitting in a vehicle outside the home, and he was then taken to hospital for assessment.

Thorpe is now back in rehab where he is being treated for depression.

Contact Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14 if you are suffering depression.

