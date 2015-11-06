REPORT: Huge explosions in Stockholm

There are reports of large blasts at the centre of Sweden’s capital of Stockholm, the Independent reports.
From the Independent:
The blast occurred at 11:40am local time in the area around Brännkyrkagatan on Södermalm, witnesses said.
The street has been blocked off. Police are currently arriving at the scene, so too are emergency services.
This is a developing story…
NOW WATCH: A woman who’s gone on 150 Tinder dates reveals the biggest mistakes men make
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.