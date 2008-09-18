Report: HTC ‘GPhone’ Will Sell For $200 (GOOG)

Here’s a rumour we deem “pretty likely”: CrunchGear reports that the HTC Dream, the first Google Android-powered phone, will be $200 when it comes out next month, as long buyers lock themselves into a T-Mobile contract. That sounds reasonable to us: Certainly, T-Mobile and HTC can’t price the handset higher than the iPhone (AAPL), which also retails for $200 (with an AT&T contract).



Still unknown: How much the data plan will cost. T-Mobile charges $40 for BlackBerry users who only want data, but adding 1,000 minutes onto that plan is only another $20. The company charges $30 for Sidekick users who want unlimited data. The iPhone’s data plan is $30 through AT&T (T).

