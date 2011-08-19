REPORT: HP To Make $10 Billion Bid For Autonomy

In addition to selling off its PC business, Hewlett-Packard will reportedly make a $10 billion bid for Autonomy, according to Bloomberg.



Autonomy provides software for enterprises to help find and make sense of data hidden away in documents and other files throughout their organisation. It’s the largest software company by market cap in the U.K.

Autonomy was down 9% today and has a market cap of 3.5 billion pounds — or about $5.7 billion.

An HP spokesperson declined comment, noting that HP is scheduled to report earnings this afternoon after market close.

Should be a doozy.

