Report: Holden Wants Twice The Free Money It's Already Getting Or It Will Leave Australia

According to a report in The Australian today, Holden asked the Federal Government to give it almost twice the amount in grants it is pledged or it will stop making cars here in three years.

Photo: Getty Images

Citing unnamed sources, the article says Holden wants a further $265 million on top of the $275 million already committed by Canberra, South Australia and Victoria.

“Since the Ford closure announcement, Holden believes it can apply a lot of pressure to get more money,” the source told the newspaper.

Holden didn’t comment.

