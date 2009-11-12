Hearst Stashed $1 Billion For Rainy Day

In this dire media moment, the Hearst Corporation can take a deep breath: The magazine publisher has saved up $1 billion to spend in case of emergency, reports the New York Post’s Keith Kelly.



What might it do with that money? Make headway in digital media.

Sources tell Kelly that Hearst’s billion-dollar war chest was a factor in its decision to hire investment banker Mitchell Scherzer as its new CFO. Scherzer, whose resume includes a gig as head of JPMorgan’s U.S. media investment banking arm, replaces Ronald Doerfler, who’s retiring.

Writes Kelly:

The move is seen to signal a more aggressive acquisition strategy by company Chairman and CEO Frank Bennack, who wants to fulfil the Hearst family mandate to find new revenue streams in digital and non-traditional media. While its newspapers, including the San Francisco Chronicle, have had near-death experiences over the past year, Hearst’s magazine wing has not been hit as hard as Time Inc. and Condé Nast.

Hearst’s most profitable title? Cosmo, down 17%; O, the Oprah Magazine, slipped 28.9% but remains the company’s No. 2 money-maker; Good Housekeeping is down 12.8% but delivers $20 million in profit, reports Kelly.

Other magazine empires aren’t doing so hot. But it always helps to have a $1 billion treasure trove at the ready when things get rocky.

