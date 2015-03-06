Harrison Ford survives after crashing his plane on an LA golf course

Actor Harrison Ford has crash-landed a small plane on a golf course near Los Angeles, the Associated Press reports. Ford was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

LAPD spokeswoman Officer Nuria Vanegas says the plane Ford was piloting suffered a mechanical failure. Assistant Los Angeles Fire Chief Patrick Butler says the single-engine aircraft clipped a tree as it went down Thursday afternoon, just minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport.

Raw video obtained by NBC LA appears to show Ford’s plane descending over a residential neighbourhood shorly before the crash.

Local authorities said in a press conference that the pilot was alert, conscious, and breathing when they found him. He was under moderate trauma, and paramedics took him to the hospital.

A person on the scene who spoke to NBC Los Angeles says, “We saw this beautiful plane. It looks like a plane I see often, leaving from Santa Monica Airport. Must have hit top of tree.” This witness also told NBC LA that he saw only one person on the plane.

Many have turned to social media to share images they say are from the crash. Here are a few:

Harrison Ford’s plane crashes into Los Angeles golf course: reports http://t.co/Pe19bCEcR4 pic.twitter.com/EbVHvj0Mbm

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 5, 2015

As the Guardian notes, this is not Harrison Ford’s first plane crash. Back in 1999-2000, Ford crash-landed two planes within a year. One in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the other 60 miles outside Los Angeles.

Harrison Ford is one of the great American actors. He is perhaps best known for his roles as “Indiana Jones” as the title character, and Han Solo in “Star Wars.”

He is due to reprise his role as Han Solo in the “Star Wars” movie coming out this year. He is also confirmed to be reprising his role in the sequel to his famous 1982 film “Blade Runner.”

