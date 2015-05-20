Report: The CEO ousted from his company after pleading guilty to domestic violence was arrested for allegedly kicking another woman

Gurbaksh Chahal, the former CEO of RadiumOne who was forced to resign amid domestic violence allegations, was arrested last October for allegedly kicking a different woman, the San Francisco Business Times reported Tuesday.

Chahal was placed on probation after pleading guilty in April 2014 to misdemeanour charges for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in 2013. Chahal has maintained his innocence and said he only pleaded guilty to avoid a “witch hunt.”

Now, the San Francisco district attorney’s office confirmed to the Business Times that it is seeking to revoke his probation, but did not say why.

The Business Times says that on Sept. 17 of last year, Chahal allegedly attacked a woman he was dating and kicked her repeatedly in the leg, according to an investigative report. The police later arrested Chahal in October and he was set free on $US100,000 bail, according to the Business Times.

In the police report about the arrest, the Business Times reports, the woman complains that Chahal grabbed her hair during an argument and once pushed her against the wall, bruising her wrist.

Chahal formed his current company, Gravity4, after being ousted from RadiumOne. Last week, Gravity4 made an unsolicited $US350 million takeover bid for rival Rocket Fuel, but Rocket Fuel rejected the deal and said in a written response that it believed the bid was “not a credible offer.”

In another case, Chahal and Gravity4 are being sued by a former employee for sexual discrimination.

Chahal and Gravity4 did not immediately respond to requests for comment. We will update this story if we hear back.

