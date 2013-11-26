Report Of Person With Gun At Yale University CONFIRMED, Students Told To Shelter In Place

Wikimedia Commons Durfee Hall, a freshman residential dormitory on the Old Campus of Yale University

Yale University’s Emergency Management service has confirmed a previous report that said there was a man with a gun near Old Campus in New Haven, where many freshmen dormitories are based.

The original statement said that the report was unconfirmed after an anonymous tip from a payphone. Students have been told to shelter in place.

Many students are currently away from campus as the school is on Thanksgiving break, but Yale Daily News’ Twitter account reports that a SWAT team has been seen near Old Campus. Students are being advised of the situation using in-room PAs and text message alerts.

Neither New Haven Police Department nor Yale Public Safety were able to provide more information when contacted by Business Insider.

You can see the full message from the Emergency Management service here:

Yale Alert message- THIS IS NOT A TEST Text message to the Yale Community, November 25, 11:02 Confirmed report of person with a gun on/near Old Campus. SHELTER IN PLACE. This is NOT a test. Text message to the Yale Community, November 25- 10:50 a.m Reports of person with gun on Central Campus. SHELTER IN PLACE- until further notice. Message sent to Yale Community November 25- 10:17 a.m New Haven Police have received an anonymous call from a phone booth in the 300 block of Columbus Avenue (between Howard Avenue and Hallock Street) reporting a person on the Yale Campus with a gun. There have been NO confirmations or sightings of this person. Yale and New Haven Police are in the area. If you have information, please call 911 immediately. The Yale Police Department advises those on campus to remain in their current location until there is additional information.

