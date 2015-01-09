Shooting And Hostage Situation At A Kosher Supermarket In Paris

At least two people are believed to be dead and there several other hostages in a shooting Friday morning at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, the AFP reports.
The event, near Paris’ Porte de Vincennes, is unfolding as another live hostage situation is taking place in a small northern town of Dammartin-en-Goele, where police are surrounding two brothers suspected of carrying out the terroist attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday.
A link between the two events has not yet been established.
However, the armed man inside the supermarket is thought to be involved with a seperate shooting in Paris on Thursday, that killed a policewoman.
The gunman reportedly said: “You know who I am and I’m going to keep these hostages until the siege in Dammartin is lifted,” IB Times UK reported.
A 26-year-old woman is also a suspect in the killing of a policewoman.
26-year-old woman one of two suspects wanted by police for shooting of policewoman: @prefpolice pic.twitter.com/3xGPuxpkfi
— Luke Baker (@LukeReuters) January 9, 2015
Below is a clip from a French news outlet of the situation outside the Kosher grocery store, posted on Instagram.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
