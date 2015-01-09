Shooting And Hostage Situation At A Kosher Supermarket In Paris

Google Street View The kosher supermarket in Hyper Cacher in on the eastern edge of Paris.

At least two people are believed to be dead and there several other hostages in a shooting Friday morning at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, the AFP reports.

The event, near Paris’ Porte de Vincennes, is unfolding as another live hostage situation is taking place in a small northern town of Dammartin-en-Goele, where police are surrounding two brothers suspected of carrying out the terroist attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday.

A link between the two events has not yet been established.

However, the armed man inside the supermarket is thought to be involved with a seperate shooting in Paris on Thursday, that killed a policewoman.

The gunman reportedly said: “You know who I am and I’m going to keep these hostages until the siege in Dammartin is lifted,” IB Times UK reported.

A 26-year-old woman is also a suspect in the killing of a policewoman.

26-year-old woman one of two suspects wanted by police for shooting of policewoman: @prefpolice pic.twitter.com/3xGPuxpkfi

— Luke Baker (@LukeReuters) January 9, 2015

Below is a clip from a French news outlet of the situation outside the Kosher grocery store, posted on Instagram.

on

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

