REPORT: New Greek Prime Minister Taken To Hospital Over Retinal Detachment

Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
Just coming on Bloomberg right now…Greek Prime Minister Samaras Hospitalised, according to IN.GR.
In a followup bulletin, the cause of the hospitalization is cited as “retinal detachment”, so something with the eye.
Hopefully it’s a minor thing and he can be out of the hospital quickly.
We’ll update if we learn more.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.