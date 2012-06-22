REPORT: New Greek Prime Minister Taken To Hospital Over Retinal Detachment

Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Just coming on Bloomberg right now…Greek Prime Minister Samaras Hospitalised, according to IN.GR.



In a followup bulletin, the cause of the hospitalization is cited as “retinal detachment”, so something with the eye.

Hopefully it’s a minor thing and he can be out of the hospital quickly.

We’ll update if we learn more.

