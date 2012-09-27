REPORT: Greek Leaders Have Agreed On Spending Cuts

Greece’s governing coalition is meeting today to finalise new plans to cut spending.



The European Union, IMF, and ECB (aka the Troika) are expecting these proposals by next week. The Troika must approve before Greece can get its next tranche of much needed bailout funds.

Dow Jones is now reporting that most cuts have been agreed on.

Photo: DJ FX Trader

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.