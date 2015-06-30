REPORT: Greece is defaulting

Oscar Williams-Grut

It looks like Greece has confirmed what we’ve been expecting — it’s going to default.

Reuters just tweeted that Greece’s Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has confirmed that Greece won’t pay the IMF the €1.6 billion (£1.14 billion, $US1.79 billion) it’s due today.

 We’ll update this story as we hear more

