REPORT: Greece is defaulting

It looks like Greece has confirmed what we’ve been expecting — it’s going to default.
Reuters just tweeted that Greece’s Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has confirmed that Greece won’t pay the IMF the €1.6 billion (£1.14 billion, $US1.79 billion) it’s due today.
BREAKING: Greek finance minister says Greece will not pay the IMF on Tuesday.
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 30, 2015
We’ll update this story as we hear more
NOW WATCH: Someone figured out the purpose of the extra shoelace hole on your running shoes — and it will blow your mind
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.