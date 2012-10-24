REPORT: Greece Says It Has Secured A Bailout Extension

Photo: ESPN

Greek finance minister Yannis Stournaras has secured a 2-year extension to meet its bailout targets, according to ForexLive.The troika –EU, IMF and ECB – reportedly gave in on two major issues.



The Greek government is expected to submit two separate bills on austerity cuts and labour reforms to parliament next week, according to Reuters.

This was initially denied by the European Commission and the German government, in a report by Ekathimerini,but has since been confirmed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.