REPORT: Google Wants To Sell You A Phone Plan

Google has plans to sell mobile phone plans directly to customers, according to a new report by The Information’s Amir Efrati.

Efrati’s sources say Google is working on deals with T-Mobile and Sprint that would have it buying wholesale access to their mobile voice and data networks. Google could then sell plans and manage customer’s calls and mobile data.

The project, internally code-named “Nova,” is an experiment in ways to push down prices and improve customer experiences with wireless networks, Efrati’s sources say. The more people who have reliable web access on their phones, the better it is for Google, because it means more people using its products and seeing its ads. The company is said to be developing new “communication” apps related to the data plans.

This move would make Google a “mobile virtual network operator,” or MVNO, joining other companies like Tracfone and Republic Wireless, as well as Target and Kroger, which both have their own mobile virtual networks.

Read more from The Information here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.