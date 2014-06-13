Google Will Soon Take On Apple, Samsung With A New Service Called 'Google Fit' [Report]

In two weeks, Google is expected to announce a new service called Google Fit, sources tell Forbes’ Parmy Olsen.

Google Fit will be a service that collects all the data from all of your health-tracking gadgets.

Sound familiar? It should. Apple announced a similar thing at its developers conference, a feature called HealthKit that will be bundled with Apple’s new iOS 8.

And that followed Samsung’s new SAMI platform announced in May. It, too, wants to be the place where health data is collected.

We don’t know yet whether Google Fit will be an app or a feature baked into Android, or both.

Google is also supposed to name some fitness device makers with gadgets that already work with Google Fit.

Fitness-tracking services are an obvious next step for the wearable tech/smartphone industry. If you have a fitness band and calorie-counting app and a heart rate monitor, and, possibly, apps or sensors to help you track other medical conditions, you might want one spot where all the data can be gathered and correlated.

One issue all of these services will have to address is privacy. Will Google or Apple or Samsung want to sell ads against your health information? And if so, what things about your health history would they be sharing and with whom?

We’ll surely hear more about it June 25-26 when Google I/O takes place in San Francisco.

