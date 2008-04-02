Report: Google To Fire 15% Of DoubleClickers (GOOG)

Valleywag reports that Google (GOOG) is going to lay off 15% of its newly acquired DoubleClick employees. Last week Valleywag also reported that layoffs would be announced today, so we don’t know if this contradicts the earlier report or not. In other news, SAI commenter Mike from CPX Interactive wants DoubleClickers (and anyone else) to know his shop is hiring.



