REPORT: Google is eyeing off Sydney's White Bay Power Station as a new HQ

White Water Bay Power Station. Photo: Wikipedia commons.

The heritage-listed White Bay Power Station stands proudly beside Sydney’s Anzac bridge and is a centrepiece of the Baird government’s $20 billion plan to redevelop 80 hectares of harbour foreshore, dubbed the Bays Precinct, just two kilometres from the CBD.

The government has flagged plans to turn it into a tech and startup hub, and after the sale of Australian Technology Park to developers who are putting the Commonwealth Bank in as anchor tenant, companies such Atlassian have been wondering where the city’s fledging startup industry will find a home.

But it seems competition to call White Bay home is intense and revolving around a number of established incumbents, with the The Australian Financial Review, reporting that Google and Lend Lease are looking at pairing up among almost 60 registered bidder groups for the site.

The AFR says the consortium would combine in a bid to build Google’s Australian headquarters, with Lend Lease acting as a builder rather than developer. Neither company has confirmed they are in the bidding race.

White Water Bay Power Station. Photo: Google Maps.

The transformation of the site is tipped at $2 billion.

Others leading property groups who have reportedly put forward proposals for the White Bay site include Stockland, Woods Bagot and Meld Technologies which has proposed a STEM City, mixed-use hub for science, technology, engineering and maths, and Global architecture practice Grimshaw, which has suggested convert the area into a source of renewable energy, powering a cluster of workplaces, cultural events and learning centres.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.