There's A Report That Goldman Is Going To Axe 100 Partners

The Sunday Times in the U.K. reports that 100 of Goldman Sachs’s well-paid partners will soon be headed for the exit.



The cuts are said to save the bank up to $2 billion, the Investors Chronicle reports, citing the Sunday Times article, which is hidden behind a paywall.

The details of the cuts are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks by Michael Sherwood, the co-chief of the bank’s London operation, the Investors Chronicle report said.

Meanwhile, the bank is expected to name its newly appointed partners on November 14, Reuters reported earlier this month.

