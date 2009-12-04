REPORT: Goldman Sachs Window Was Cracked For Two Weeks Before It Fell To Earth

Earlier this week, it was reported that glass from Goldman Sachs’s (GS) new HQ had fallen to earth, potentially decapitating a passerby. (It didn’t, but it could have).



Now it’s been revealed that the cracked glass was known about for two weeks!

Tribeca Tribune (via Curbed): Tishman Construction executives admitted earlier this week that the pieces of glass that rained down from the new Goldman Sachs Tower in Battery Park City last Saturday came from a window that had been cracked for more than two weeks prior to the accident.

Robert Blackman, Tishman’s executive vice president, said workers had spotted a half-inch-long “hairline” crack in a window on the 38th floor of the $2.4 billion office tower on Nov. 13, but chose to put off replacing the glass until after the external construction hoist on the north face of the building was dismantled.

“[The broken glass] was deemed not to be a safety concern to us,” Blackman told a Community Board 1 members Tuesday night, upset over this, the fourth reported incident of falling objects from the site. “I would have been the first to have stopped the job if we thought it posed a risk to this community.”

Blackman said “unusually high winds” the morning of Nov. 28 were likely what spread the crack across the upper portion of the 10-by-7-foot window.

Read the whole thing >

There’s a pretty good fooled-by-randomness lesson here. If this glass had hurt someone, it would have been a national scandal, and a HUGE blow to Goldman’s already-fragile image (even if building maintenance was not under their purview). As it is though, it’s a minor story in the Tribeca Tribune.

(Picture via Tribeca Trib)

