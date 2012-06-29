REPORT: Goldman Sachs Just Laid Off A Couple Bankers

Photo: AP Images

According to Reuters’ Lauren LaCapra, Goldman Sachs has cut “several dozen” U.S. jobs.The job cuts took place at the headquarters in lower Manhattan, New Jersey, and Salt Lake City.



The purpose for the cuts, according to the sources who spoke to Reuters, was to cut costs amid a “slowdown in capital markets activity.”

