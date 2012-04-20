REPORT: A Current Goldman Sachs Employee Is Being Investigated For Insider Trading

Photo: AP

Reuters just reported that a Goldman Sachs employee who is being investigated for insider trading is still working at firm. The employee’s name and title has not been disclosed, but the inquiry is being conducted by federal prosecutors in California.The investigation was revealed during a hearing in New York today on the insider trading case of former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta, according to Reuters, who cited the attorneys at the trial as sources.



The insider trading case against the employee in California has nothing to do with the Gupta case, a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider. But the source did not comment on why the new investigation was revealed during the Gupta hearing today.

Gupta, who is also a former head of McKinsey & Co., is currently on trial for passing on non-public information to Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam.

We’ll update with more information as we get it.

