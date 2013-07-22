Report: Goldman Sachs Boss Simon Rothery Was Approached For The Top Job At BAML Australia

REUTERS / Brendan Mcdermid

The Australian Financial Review has reported Goldman Sachs Australia chief executive Simon Rothery was approached to replace Bank of America Merrill Lynch Australian chief executive Craig Drummond.

According to the newspaper, Drummond is going to stand down.

Goldman’s head of investment banking in Australia Christian Johnston was also approached, according to the Fin.

Drummond joined BAML from Goldman Sachs in October 2009 and declined to comment for the article, which cited three sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Rothery and Johnston are unlikely to be interested as they are, according to the AFR, the only Goldman equity partners in Australia.

