UPDATE: Goldman Is NOT Killing Its Two-Year Analyst Program For I-Bankers

OK there’s no reason to freak out. Goldman Sachs is not really killing its two-year analyst program as previously thought in the Twittersphere. The bank is just making some changes to its entry-level analyst program.



The Wall Street Journal’s Liz Rappaport and Julie Steinberg report that Goldman Sachs is ending its 2-year-analyst contracts and program-completion bonuses for entry-level bankers right out of college in some of its programs.

According to the Journal’s report, this change will be in the investment bank and investment management divisions.

The changes are supposed to take effect beginning with 2013 analyst class, the report said.

