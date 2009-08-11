GM's Volt Will Get 230 Miles Per Gallon City Rating

UPDATE: It’s official, Fritz Henderson says the Volt gets 230 mpg city rating.

ORIGINAL: Get ready to say good-bye to the Prius, if this report from Ray Wert at Jalopnik is correct.

According to Wert’s sources, GM’s CEO Fritz Henderson will announce this morning the plug in hybrid Volt “will receive a city fuel economy rating of 230 MPG from the EPA when it hits showroom floors later next year.”

That’s nuts, and will pretty much wipe the floor with the competition–from the Prius to Nissan’s LEAF–as long as the price is right. So far, we don’t know what it will cost.

But, it has its own built-in cash for clunkers type of bargain, since everyone that buys a Vot gets a $7,500 rebate for buying an electric. Actually, it’s better than cash for clunkers, since they also get the trade-in value of their old car. It’s like cash for clunkers on steroids.

