Glam Reportedly Turns Down $1.3 Billion Offer, Launches Video Ad Network

Glam Media, the female-focused ad network/media company, turned down a $1.3 billion acquisition offer, according to VentureBeat. We’re checking up on this, and expect to have a response from CEO Samir Arora soon. Glam raised $85 million at a $500 million valuation in February in what some considered a comedown for the once high-flying company.



Earlier reports had Glam seeking a $1 billion valuation in its last funding raise, which Glam denied. But last August, Arora didn’t dispute reports pegging Glam’s valuation at “$600 or more.”

In other Glam news, the company announced today it formed a video ad network called GlamTV, which allows the network’s 500-plus Web sites to post video licensed from partners like E! Online, Sony BMG, CelebTV, Lifetime, TV Guide, and Turner Networks, among others. Glam will serve ads within the video, and split revenue three ways with the content producer and destination site.

Arora told PaidContent his company is getting CPMs as high as $50 for video ads.

Related:

Glam Media Cuts Publisher Payments

Glam CEO: Funding Market Getting Tighter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.