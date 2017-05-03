Germany is being accused of influencing Britain's general election by May's allies

LONDON — Allies of Prime Minister Theresa May are accusing Germany of interfering with the upcoming general election by leaking information from confidential Brexit meetings in an attempt to allegedly undermine her.

That is according to two sources that spoke to The Telegraph, who believe Germany is leaking sensitive information in order to make May look like she is not doing a good job in negotiating Britain’s Brexit deal and is therefore not fulfilling her campaign pledge of heading a “strong and stable leadership.”

One source said: “There is a long-standing tradition that countries do not involve themselves in the elections of other countries, and they seem to be breaking that.”

Tory MP Sir Bill Cash, chairman of the Commons European scrutiny committee, also told The Telegraph that he was “certain” that Germany was trying to influence the general election that will take place on June 8, this year:

“What they are doing is trying to exploit a new kind of project fear and that is not going to work on the British people. They are playing an unwise and dangerous game and I think they have been working towards this for a long time.”

Brexit negotiations have not yet begun but tensions between the two sides are already rising.

An extensive leak of a meeting between Juncker and Theresa May appeared in the German press over the weekend, depicting Juncker as dismayed at May’s position on Brexit negotiations. He reportedly told May as he left the dinner: “I leave Downing Street 10 times more sceptical than I was before.”

Downing Street has reacted furiously to the leaks and Theresa May hit back on Tuesday by telling the BBC she will be “a bloody difficult woman” in talks with Juncker.

