REPORT: George Zimmerman To Be Charged In Shooting Of Trayvon Martin

The Washington Post is reporting it:Florida special prosecutor Angela Corey plans to announce as early as this afternoon that she is charging neighbourhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in the shooting ofTrayvon Martin, according to a law enforcement official close to the investigation.



It was not immediately clear what charge Zimmerman will face.

We’ll be watching to see if Zimmerman will turn himself in, as the two lawyers that were associated with his defence indicated that he had left the state of Florida.

UPDATE: The New York Times reports that the Florida special prosecutor investigating the case will hold a press conference at 6 PM EST in Jacksonville to make an announcement. It is unclear if she will file charges against Zimmerman, and if so, what these charges would be.

