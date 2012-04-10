REPORT: George Zimmerman Could Be Arrested For Shooting Trayvon Martin This Week

Photo: AP

According to a report from WFTV 9 in Florida: George Zimmerman could be arrested as soon as this week:Two sources told WFTV on Monday that gunman George Zimmerman could be arrested this week, and that a Grand Jury will not meet on Tuesday.



Zimmerman has been in hiding because of threats, after he shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. He claims he shot Martin in self-defence.

Meanwhile, lawyers for gunman George Zimmerman said if he is not charged by a Grand Jury, he will speak out.

The news comes just after it became public that Florida Attorney General Angela Corey would not impanel a grand jury in the case.

Zimmerman’s lawyers have made it clear that he will turn himself in when he is charged.

