Tesla's VP Of Sales Has Left The Company

According to his LinkedIn profile, George Blankenship has left his position as Vice President, Sales & Ownership Experience at Tesla Motors.

He now lists himself as “Director of Smiles, Blankenship Family Planner.”

Tesla has not confirmed the news, and Blankenship is still listed at the VP on its website. But the former VP told Siliconbeat he is retiring to spend more time with his family.

Blankenship was with Tesla for a little over three years. Before that, he had spent six years with Apple, where he was “best known as the architect of Apple’s brand building retail strategy that raised the bar for customer experience in retail stores,” according to Businessweek.

Here’s Blankenship’s new LinkedIn profile:

