REPORT: French Police Believe Disgraced Neo-Nazi Soldiers May Be Behind Murders

A shrine to the dead outside Ozar Hatorah college in Toulouse

Photo: AP

French magazine Le Point reports that police are investigating the possible role of three disgraced soldiers — forced out of the French army due to their far right beliefs — in the shocking recent murders of Arabic French soldiers and Jewish school children.The three soldiers were reportedly discharged in 2008 for neo-Nazi links, after pictures of them were published in satirical magazine Le Canard enchaîné performing a Nazi salute. They were members of Montauban’s 17th parachute regiment, the same as the soldiers killed on Thursday.



A separate report, cited by British paper the Daily Mirror, suggests that one gunman had a facial tattoo.

“I saw the gunman as he was getting away. His visor was lifted up and I looked into his eyes. He had a tattoo on his face, of that I am sure,” the witness said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.