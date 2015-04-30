REPORT: A prisoner in the police van with Freddie Grey claims Grey was trying to injure himself

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Protesters against police violence stop traffic at a major intersection in the Chinatown neighbourhood as they begin a march towards the White House in Washington, April 29, 2015.

The continued unrest surrounding the death of Freddie Grey — a black man who was arrested during a police confrontation in Baltimore and later died in custody — has been focused on the actions of the arresting officers.

Grey’s encounter with Baltimore Police April 12 ended with his spinal injured. He fell into a coma and died a week later.

A report published in the Washington Post Wednesday night suggests Grey may have tried to hurt himself after he was arrested and placed inside a police transport vehicle.

The report cites a prisoner who was allegedly riding in the same police vehicle with Grey the day he was arrested. The prisoner claims he heard Grey “banging against the walls” of the vehicle and believed that Grey “was intentionally trying to injure himself.”

The Post says that unidentified prisoner’s statement was included in an application for a search warrant related to the case.

Attorneys for the family of Freddie Grey have denounced suggestions Grey tried to hurt himself, and the prisoner cited in the search warrant application was apparently separated from Grey inside the vehicle and could not see him.

Despite claims Grey may have tried to exacerbate his own injuries, Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts has admitted mistakes were made after Grey’s arrest.

Batts said during a press conference last week that Grey “was not buckled in the transportation wagon as he should have been … we know our police employees failed to get him medical attention in a timely manner, muliple times.”

Baltimore Police officials are expected to report the findings of their investigation to prosecutors this week.

