REPORT: Foxtel Customers Can Look Forward To Cheaper Subscriptions As Price War Begins

Foxtel customers can look forward to cheaper subscriptions with the company reportedly planning to reduce the price of its premium pay TV service to counter cut-rate market competition.

Foxtel is facing competition from US video-on-demand powerhouse Netflix, which has more than 200,000 unofficial Australian subscribers, and has tested a potential authenticated launch in Australia.

Foxtel plans to cut the price of its traditional premium subscription to below $100 through the release of “triple play” bundle packages; combining pay TV, telephone and its new broadband service, the AFR reported.

It is understood Foxtel may also allow customers to pay for shows on different devices.

These strategic changes could help to boost the number of total subscribers but could also affect average user revenues.

