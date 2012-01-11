REPORT: Foxconn Employees Threatened A Mass Suicide Over Pay

A group of 300 Foxconn employees threatened to throw themselves off the top of a building last week after a manager reneged on a compensation agreement, WantChinaTimes.com reports based on a story from China Jasmine Revolution an anti-Chinese government site.



The story has since been picked up at The Atlantic Wire and Kotaku.

According to the reports, employees at a Foxconn plant that makes Xbox 360s asked their boss for a raise. The boss told them they could either quit and get some compensation, or they could continue to work at the same pay rate.

Most employees opted to quit and take some compensation. When they did that the boss changed his mind and said they would get nothing.

In response, 300 employees went to the roof of the building on January 2 and threatened to jump. The mayor of the town came and talked them off the ledge.

We’re not sure what to make of this story — it comes from sources that we’re unfamiliar with. If it’s true, it shows that it still sucks to work at Foxconn, despite the fact that it says it’s making improvements in the working conditions for employees.

