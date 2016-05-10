REPORT: One dead and three injured in suspected terror attack in Munich

Photo: Johannes Simon/Getty Images.

One person has died and three injured following a knife attack at a Munich train station.

According to German news site Spiegel Online, the attack took place at Grafing Station in Bavaria shortly before 5am Tuesday morning, local time.

Witness statements collected by police say the man allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great), according to broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk.

Bavarian authorities are still working to determine the motive behind the attack but a political background has not been ruled out.

